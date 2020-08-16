Somers, David, - 86, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at home on August 13th, 2020. Born in Bangor Maine, David was the second of six children to Gordon R Somers and Marion Daley. Growing up in Maine, Dad was able to skip the third grade, going straight to fourth, sled off the the families barn roof , recite the counties of Maine on cue and flawlessly. Dad received a Varsity Letter for Basketball from his Alma Mater, Hermon High School. After Graduating near the top of his class David served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Aviation Boatswain Mate 3rd Class while stationed on the Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid. Dad became an active member in the American Legion, serving as Commander for Post 295 in Northfield. While on Navy business in Atlantic City Dad met the love of his life, the beautiful Maureen, and a love story began. Writing letters from the ship and weekend drives from Norfolk soon led to an engagement and a beautiful April wedding. David and Maureen moved to Northfield and raised their beautiful family together. Dad was active in The Northfield All Sports Association, Cub Scouts Pack 72 and coached CYO basketball for St Bernadette's. David worked for NJ Bell Telephone as a Lineman, Splicer, Switchman and, after getting his college degree, Engineering. After retiring from Bell Telephone. David worked for the FAA at the William J Hughes Technical Center as their Communications Manager. David was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, his bride who he absolutely adored, only 6 days before his passing. Dad was also predeceased by his brothers Gordon, Jimmy and Douglas. David is survived by his four children, David Jr. (Carol), James (Maryann), Kathleen Voss, and Carol Tidwell (Brian), his six grandchildren; David III (Janine), Jacqueline Somers, Carly O'Hagan (Michael), Chelsea Voss (Tyler Merker), Nicolette Somers and Lauren Somers. David had the pleasure of welcoming three great grandchildren, Kensley Somers, Everett Somers and Asher O'Hagan. David is also survived by his sisters Tretha Kapetan and Sandra Johnston as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dad's loving caregivers, Sonnie and Steven, who Dad loved to kibitz with. Visitation will be on Thursday August 20th, 2020 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21st at 10am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road in Northfield. Please be sure to follow the proper social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Organization of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Breaking
+1
+1
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.