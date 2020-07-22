Sochocky, Ryan, - 43, of Ventnor, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on 5-31-77 in Atlantic City; he was raised and lived in Ventnor. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and Camden County College. He worked as an optician and then moved on to a career as a carpenter. He leaves behind his son, Angelo; siblings, Briann, Lindsay, and Shane; parents, Stan and Terry. The family will not have services at this time. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
