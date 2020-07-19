Snover, Scott W., - 62, of Formerly of Lower Township, Cape May, NJ, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Autumn Lake Care Center, Ocean View NJ, after a prolonged and difficult illness. Born on August 20, 1957 in Reading PA, the son of Seth W. and Joyce R. (Walton) Snover, he attended Hatboro-Horsham High School in Hatboro, PA. He lived almost his entire adult life in Cape May. He worked as a lobsterman for several years, and later in the construction trades. He loved to surf fish and spend time with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by brothers S. William Snover of Danville, PA and Steven W. Snover of Leesburg, FL. Scott also leaves behind nephews David and Nick, nieces Amy, Traci and Stephanie, several grandnieces and grandnephews as well as 12 cousins and one surviving aunt. He never married. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Autumn Lake Care Center, Ocean View, NJ and to the loving staff of Red Oak Hospice, who made Scott's final days comfortable and dignified. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Oak Hospice, 124 Sunny Slope Dr., Bridgeton, NJ 08302, or to a charity of your choice. Final arrangements are under the direction of Evoy Funeral Homes, Inc., North Cape May. Burial next to his parents will be private at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Snover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City test positive for COVID-19
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.