Snover, Scott W., - 62, of Formerly of Lower Township, Cape May, NJ, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Autumn Lake Care Center, Ocean View NJ, after a prolonged and difficult illness. Born on August 20, 1957 in Reading PA, the son of Seth W. and Joyce R. (Walton) Snover, he attended Hatboro-Horsham High School in Hatboro, PA. He lived almost his entire adult life in Cape May. He worked as a lobsterman for several years, and later in the construction trades. He loved to surf fish and spend time with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by brothers S. William Snover of Danville, PA and Steven W. Snover of Leesburg, FL. Scott also leaves behind nephews David and Nick, nieces Amy, Traci and Stephanie, several grandnieces and grandnephews as well as 12 cousins and one surviving aunt. He never married. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Autumn Lake Care Center, Ocean View, NJ and to the loving staff of Red Oak Hospice, who made Scott's final days comfortable and dignified. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Oak Hospice, 124 Sunny Slope Dr., Bridgeton, NJ 08302, or to a charity of your choice. Final arrangements are under the direction of Evoy Funeral Homes, Inc., North Cape May. Burial next to his parents will be private at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Snover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

