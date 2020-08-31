Smith, John Henry, - 90, of Collegeville, PA, and formerly of Egg Harbor Township, affectionately called "Smitty", went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. John was born on October 24, 1929 in Dillion, S.C. to the late John Smith and Queen Ella Crawford. John attended Dillion public schools. He was baptized at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Clio, S.C at the age of 14. John moved to Atlantic City in 1947. He served in the army and the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. John married Helen Thomas in 1956 and to this union five children were born. In 1958, John joined the Second Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon and Usher Boards for over 40 years. John was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Smitty's Barber Shop & Laundromat, rental properties and was a Jitney Driver. After retirement, John relocated to Collegeville, PA. John was preceded in death by both parents, his son, Darnelle L. Smith; two brothers, Leroy and Robert Crawford; and two sisters, Eva Bethea and Frances Thompson. John leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Helen Smith; five daughters, Charlene Reid, Damair (Kevin) Davies, Adrienne Bailey, Lisa (Curtis) Sanders and Helen (Terry) Freeman; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM until 10:30AM. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all events. For livestream information and to leave condolences, please visit www.covingtonfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.