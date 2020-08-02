Smith, Deborah Lee "Debby" nee Channell, - 70, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at home in Northfiled on July 25, 2020 followin a long courageous battle with cancer. Her husband of over 54 years William was by her side. Debby grew up in Linwood and Northfield with her parents Alvan and Eleanor Channell and her three sisters Pamela (McGuire), Gail (Garrett) and Beverly (Tapken). She was loved and will be greatly missed by members of an extended family especially by Timothy Rickley (Cheyenne) and Noah Smith and Mother Brenda of Hawaii. Debby graduated from Mainland High School in 1969 an worked for the ARC of Atlantic County for 24 years and she enjoyed attending social events with her ARC friends and dancing with the consumers. Bill and Debby enjoyed their trips to Florida to go to Bike Week in Daytona Beach along with visiting other areas Florida. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
