Smith, AUDREY A. (nee Bowers), - 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020, in St. Augustine, FL. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ; Avalon, NJ; Ocean View, NJ, and The Villages, FL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Smith, Jr. and loving mother of the late Raymond C. Smith, III. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara L. Smith (Keith) of The Villages, FL, and her sister, Janet Angelo (nee Bowers) of Ocean View, NJ, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Methodist Church, 34th Street, and Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. A service of memory and love will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to bls152@comcast.net
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.