Smith, AUDREY A. (nee Bowers), - 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020, in St. Augustine, FL. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ; Avalon, NJ; Ocean View, NJ, and The Villages, FL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Smith, Jr. and loving mother of the late Raymond C. Smith, III. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara L. Smith (Keith) of The Villages, FL, and her sister, Janet Angelo (nee Bowers) of Ocean View, NJ, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Methodist Church, 34th Street, and Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. A service of memory and love will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to bls152@comcast.net

