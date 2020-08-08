Skelton, Joan, - 86, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1933 in Camden, NJ. She was retired but had previously worked at Harrah's Casino for around 15 years. She loved playing the lottery. Her Father was John Bishop, Sr., her Mother was Esther Ford. Her Brother was John Bishop, Jr. and her Sister was Helen Mangano and her Sister-In-Law was Betty Bishop. Her forever love was her husband Bud. Joan is survived by her daughter JoniJosi, her son Michael, her StepDaughter Dunia and her StepSon Brad. She was also survived by her Nieces Linda, Sharon, Robin and Terri and Nephews John, Carmen and Kim. Her surviving Grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Michelle, Donald and Kaity and Great Grandchildren Zaden, Averi, Jamie and Eric. Joan had many loving friends: Joey, Andrea, Amy & Children, Chris & Children, Mark, Terry, Honey, Ron, Le Anne and Cina. Her Beloved pets: Red, Trooper, Schotzi, Chucki and Jimi.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.