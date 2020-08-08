Skelton, Joan, - 86, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1933 in Camden, NJ. She was retired but had previously worked at Harrah's Casino for around 15 years. She loved playing the lottery. Her Father was John Bishop, Sr., her Mother was Esther Ford. Her Brother was John Bishop, Jr. and her Sister was Helen Mangano and her Sister-In-Law was Betty Bishop. Her forever love was her husband Bud. Joan is survived by her daughter JoniJosi, her son Michael, her StepDaughter Dunia and her StepSon Brad. She was also survived by her Nieces Linda, Sharon, Robin and Terri and Nephews John, Carmen and Kim. Her surviving Grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Michelle, Donald and Kaity and Great Grandchildren Zaden, Averi, Jamie and Eric. Joan had many loving friends: Joey, Andrea, Amy & Children, Chris & Children, Mark, Terry, Honey, Ron, Le Anne and Cina. Her Beloved pets: Red, Trooper, Schotzi, Chucki and Jimi.

