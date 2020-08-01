Simpson, Ernestine, - 91, of Atlantic City, was born September 30, 1928, to Alberta and Eugene Blagrove. She departed this earthly life on July 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ernestine is a native of Atlantic City and attended the local schools. She furthered her education with degrees from AtlantiCape Community College where she earned her Associate's and Stockton State College where she earned her bachelor's in Social Work. Ernestine worked for the Model Cities Program as a Community Development Asst. Housing Director; the Atlantic City Board of Education at NJAS as Parent Coordinator; Atlantic City High School as Youth Employment Training Program Coordinator; and retired in 1994, as Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Ernestine was a member of several distinguished educational and civic organizations including: St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, where she was a lifetime member and served on St. Martha's Guild and the Episcopal Church Women; the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.; Delta Lambda Chapter Charter and Life member; the United Sons and Daughters of the Islands; Atlantic City Free Public Library Board of Trustees; 1st Ward Civic Association; NAACP; AARP; Atlantic County Federation of Senior Citizens Club; Project CARE, Inc.; Board member of the South Jersey Legal Services Inc. and various other organizations. Ernestine being a community leader and volunteer has received many certificates of recognition. The State of New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry, 2005 Volunteer of the year Award and a Certificate of Merit from the Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc., Theta Kappa Omega Chapter, are a few of the many recognitions. She was predeceased by: her son, Rasheed Abdullah; parents, Alberta and Eugene Blagrove; brothers, Leonard, Kenneth and Albert. Ernestine is survived by: her seven children, Karen, Alvin, Marlon, Rhonda, Brian, Ellen, and Hanif; sister, Margaret Forrest; a special cousin, Austin Clark; 27 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6:00pm Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Augustine's Church, 1709 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City (with limited seating due to COVID-19) additional seating and live streaming with be available in the church parking lot. Interment to follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
