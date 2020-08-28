Simpson, Andrew C. "Andy", - 62, a lifelong resident and current Mayor of Brigantine passed away after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Andy was born in Atlantic City to the late Lewis and Ruth Frazier Simpson. When he was younger, Andy played football for the Brigantine Rams and was still an avid supporter of the team. He also played Little league Baseball and Adult Softball where he was affectionately known as the "King". He was also a member of the Brigantine Beach Patrol. Andy started his working career alongside his father at the Acme Market in Sea Isle City. He then became a very successful entrepreneur. Andy owned and operated 6 Shell Gas Stations, A&L Tire in Brigantine, Simpson Builders, and co-owned Bootleggers Liquor Store in Northfield. Andy was past president of the Brigantine Lions Club, the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, and the Brigantine Republican Club. He was also a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. Andy was a strong advocate of the City of Brigantine and everything it stands for. Andy was the beloved husband to the late Linda (Bretcher) Simpson and he is survived by his son Andrew Simpson (Mindy), his daughters Meggan Advena (Michael), and Katie Simpson. He was the proud grandpop of Jack, Lucas and Theo Simpson. Andy is also survived by his sister Evelyn Merlino and his dog Lee-Lee. He is predeceased by his sister Grace Creamer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration Memorial Service for Andy on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1 pm at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd Street. Friends may call after 10 am at the Community Center. Masks are required and social distancing protocols must be followed at Community Center. Interment will be private. The family kindly requests flowers or donations can be made to the True Spirit Coalition, C/O the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine, NJ 08203. To share your fondest memory of Andy please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
