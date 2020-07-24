Silverman, Rose, - 81, of Margate, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, and friend, she was a graduate of NYU and was a teacher in the NY School System. She loved animals and going to the casino. She was also an active horticulturist and community volunteer. Rose was the founder of the MAPS Foundation, a member of the NJ Shore Dance Association, the SJ AIDS Alliance, RNS, and Hadassah. Rose is survived by her husband, Ted; her daughter, Rhea; and her dog, Molly. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1 pm at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
