Silverman, Claire "GG" (nee Rosen), - 91, of Boca Raton, FL, July 30, 2020, formerly of Philadelphia; Wife of the late Richard Silverman; Mother of Cindy Imber (Paul), Scott Silverman and Leslee Tabas (Richard); Sister of Barbara Segall and Richard Rosen (Henrietta); Grandmother of Jessica, Erica, Aaron, Charlie, Richard and Remick; Great Grandmother of Austin. Services are Private and the family respectfully request contributions in her memory be made to Gilda's Club South Jersey 700 New Road Linwood, NJ 08221-1237. www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org

To plant a tree in memory of Claire Silverman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries