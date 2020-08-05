Siino, Lillian, - 93, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., residing there, working for Irving Trust on Wall Street, prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1969, also working at First People's, and First National Bank of Toms River, Tuckerton, N.J. Lillian enjoyed going to the casinos, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. Lillian was predeceased by her husband Peter Siino. She is survived by her sons Mark Siino and wife Joyce, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Matthew Siino and wife Holly, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., three sisters, five brothers, grandchildren Mark (Heather), Dawn, Leigh Anne (Tyler), and Erin, also great-grandchildren Mark III, Kaitlyn, Kayli, Sophia, Lillian, and Brady. Services will be private. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
