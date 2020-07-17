Shiekman, Dona Marie Cerven, - was born August 11th, 1956 in New York City and died July 15th, 2020 at her home in Linwood, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marie Cerven, her in-laws Morton and Roberta Shiekman, and her brother in law Richard Shiekman (Meryl). She is survived by her husband Jonathan, daughter Samantha, son Robert (Stephanie), grandson Zachary, brother Jim Cerven (Elaine), brother in law Larry Shiekman (Joanna), many nieces and nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews. Dona was raised in Franklin Square, Long Island. After graduating high school, she continued her education at NYC's Fashion Institute of Technology before immediately commencing a fashion career at renowned designer Liz Claiborne where she was Director of Production for the Dress Division which afforded her the opportunity to travel around the world visiting many production sites. After meeting the love of her life Jon in 1985, she relocated from the New York City metro area to Linwood, New Jersey where they began their life together. Dona met her son Robert at that time and became a second mother to him. Dona quickly became involved with the local community making many lifelong friendships which have lasted until today. In 1994 Dona celebrated the birth of her daughter, Samantha, which gave her life new meaning and purpose. Her already large circle of friends quickly expanded when she began preschool and other activities with Samantha. Dona was an accomplished Chef and enjoyed hosting friends and family whenever possible. Whether a gourmet wine dinner or a "simple" back yard barbeque, Dona always threw the best parties. Dona enjoyed traveling around the world and visiting many prominent wine regions in France, Italy, and California among others, and became head of marketing for the family wine company. If you were fortunate enough to meet Dona, her warm smile, style, quick wit, and sense of humor put everyone at ease, and all felt welcome in her presence. When she entered a room heads turned, spirits were raised, and everyone wanted to be part of her conversation. She made certain that the family was together for all of the major holidays and made every dish from scratch effortlessly. She was most proud of her finest accomplishment, which was helping shape her pride and joy, Samantha's future. Today Samantha is continuing the legacy began by her mom. Dona was an extraordinary human being. She was hardworking, sincere, loving, faithful, and fiercely protective of her family and friends. She was an adoring wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and best friend to many, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation (coloncancerfoundation.org). Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-464-3400.
