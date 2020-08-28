SCHNECKER, RICHARD THOMAS, II, - 36, of Somers Point, peacefully passed away on August 26th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Brain Cancer.. a battle that never took his spirit. Ricky was born in Key West, FL on May 11th, 1984. He attended Somers Point Schools and Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, NJ. He adored working as a Bartender at Charlie’s Bar & Restaurant and loved his Charlie’s family very much. He was a huge Philadelphia sports fan and spent some of his best days at Charlie’s watching the Phillies win the World Series and Eagles win the Super Bowl with family and friends. Ricky’s biggest joy in life was being a husband to the longtime love of his life, Lindsey Schnecker (nee Stark), and a father to his four beautiful children, Haley (11), Emma (7) and twins Brielle (3) and Ricky (3). Ricky is also survived by his parents, Michael and Jaime (nee Devereaux) Afflerbach, Richard Schnecker; his sisters, Veronica Afflerbach, and Devan Schnecker; his Grammy, Marie Devereaux, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Jack Devereaux, George & Dottie Afflerbach, and Ed & Shirley Schnecker. Ricky, Lindsey, and the family wanted to thank his Neurosurgeon, Dr. Kevin Judy; his Oncologist, Dr. Desai; the entire healthcare team from Angelic Health, Gilda’s Club, For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, Front Row Foundation, our local community as well as many family and friends for supporting Ricky throughout his battle against Brain Cancer and allowing the family 14 years to make beautiful memories together. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Friday, August 28th 1-3pm and 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. A funeral service (no visitation prior) will be held on Saturday 10am at Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave. Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Burial following in Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.gofundme.com/f/the-schnecker-family Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
