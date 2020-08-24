Schilling, Marguerite A., - 87, of Brigantine, "Maggie" (Nee Herz) on August 21, 2020, at AtlantiCare Mainland Division. Born in Atlantic City, Maggie was a proud graduate of Holy Spirit High School class of 1950 and devoted longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She was a 30-year member of the Miss America Pageant parents committee, helped form the Brigantine Lions Club, and was a Hostess of their Brigantine Pageant. She is predeceased by her husband, George E. Schilling, her parents, Somers Herz and Mary (nee Passman), seven siblings, and many dear family members and friends. She is survived by her son, George, Jr., and daughter, Patti Reale, both of Northfield, brother-in-law, Edward Hansberry of Atlantic City, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street S., Brigantine, NJ 08203. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Thomas the Apostle Church at the above address or The Sisters of Mercy, McCauley Hall Prayer Guild, 1633 US Highway #22, Watchung, NJ 07069. If you are attending mass, kindly remember facial masks, and safe distancing practices are required. Arr. EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
