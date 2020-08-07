Santora, Jr., Anthony, - 77, of Collings Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday August 5, 2020. He was born in Hammonton New Jersey. Anthony graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960. After graduating he went to DeVry Technical school known as DeVry University now. Then he joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged after serving four years as a fighter jet mechanic. After the Air Force he worked for Western Pest Control for over 20 years. After leaving Western Pest Control he worked for David White Extermination Service until his retirement. In his spare time Anthony enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, talking for hours about politics and listening to his Police scanners. He spent many hours on David White's sailboat even though he couldn't swim. He also enjoyed watching Airshows while enjoying a good cigar. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Anthony Santora and Angelina Santora (nee Cessato) and wife Andrea Santora (nee Cottrell). Anthony survived by his brother Edward Santora and his wife, Linda Santora. His two children Deborah Sbarra, (Scott Sbarra) and Anthony Santora lll (Lisa Santora) and all his grandkids Charles Sbarra (Courtney), Anthony J. Santora, Dominique Sbarra (Irving) and Steven Santora and one great grandson Lorenzo Herrera-Sbarra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French Street, Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday 9:00 am until 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Memorial Donations maybe made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66676, www.woundedwarriorproject.org .For information or to post condolences go to carnesalefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Santora Jr. Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries