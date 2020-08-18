Salek, Dr. Frank, Sr., - 83, of Germania and Clifton, Dr. Franklin Salek, Sr. 1937-2020. PhD in Civil Engineering, NJ Vintner. On August 9th, 2020, Dr. Franklin Salek Sr. of Germania and Clifton, New Jersey, died at the age of 83. Dr. Salek, while on a football and academic scholarship, received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Upon completion of active duty in the US Army Corps of Engineers, he earned his Master's and PhD from Rutgers University. He was a senior professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he taught for 32 years. While creating a highly successful career, Dr. Salek discovered winemaking. Dr. Salek believed that great wines are created in the field, and his search for the ideal climate and growing soil led him to 40 acres in Germania, NJ, where Sylvin Farms Winery was established. Dr. Salek was a pioneer in successfully growing Vinifera grapes in New Jersey. He won over 100 awards and was the recipient six-times of the Governor's Cup for the best wine in the state. Whether being referred to as the "Guru of Grapes" by The New York Times or "New Jersey's Father of Vinifera," Dr. Salek played a pivotal role in what is now the standard of Vinifera wines in the state. Dr. Salek was predeceased by his wife Sylvia Colagiuri Salek and his brother Vincent Salek. He is survived by his son Frank Salek Jr.; daughter Susan Salek Rumpf; their spouses Natalie and Clifford; grandson Nick Salek; sisters Judy Wolak and Barbara Hartmann; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Limited Memorial Service to be held Thursday, August 20th, 4:00 8:00 PM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Mandatory face masks, social distancing/no physical contact, and limited internal facility access will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Dr. Franklin Salek Sr. to the NJ Humane Society or Seeing Eye Society. "Celebration of Life Service" to be announced. Contact susan_rumpf@imaginethisdesign.com or ldrck@aol.com for information.
