Sabath, Estelle Martha, - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on August 5. Born in 1923 in the Bronx, NY, she was an accomplished dancer in her youth and talented painter throughout her life. She found her true love with her husband, Morris, who predeceased her in 1992. Together, they built Capitol Manufacturing, a picture frame molding business in Fayetteville, NC, serving as a friend and mentor to their employees. In her retirement, she enjoyed time with her two daughters, Lois (Morton, deceased) Fried and Diane (Robert) Cheskis, her five grandchildren, Kathryn Fried, Juliet (Joshua) Konvisser, Allison Fried, Aaron (Sharone) Cheskis, and Judith (Matt) Simpson, and her six great-grandchildren. Known as one feisty lady, she formed long-lasting relationships, had a sharp wit and sense of humor, and loved music, books, and trivia. She will be dearly missed. Donations in her memory can be made to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Mays Landing.
