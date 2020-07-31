Ryan, Edward Joseph, - 68, passed away peacefully at Royal Suites nursing home in Galloway, New Jersey on July 24th, 2020. Edward was born on July 19th, 1952 in Atlantic City, NJ. He grew up in Ventnor and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1970. He was the vice president of the Playboy fraternity where he was affectionately known as ¨Big Ed¨ by his best friend Nick Manzini and countless others. Edward spent a large amount of his time boxing at Dante Hall in Atlantic City. He was a fighter in every sense of the word and faced many challenges throughout his life. Regardless of what ¨Big Ed¨ was going through, he was always quick to tell a joke, remember your birthday, or share a fun story of the glory days. One of his favorite memories to share was when he used to hit home runs into the bay at Bader Field. He loved baseball. His joyful presence always served as a great reminder to appreciate the little things in life. He is survived by his beloved sister, with whom he shared a special relationship up until the very end, Rosemarie Bassford. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews Karen and Dino Cavalieri, William Brown, and Joe and Amanda Bassford. His memories will be shared with his younger nieces and nephews including Dino, Domenic, Joey, Malia, and Gavin. He will be greatly missed by his two brother-in-laws Tom Brown and Harry Bassford. He is reunited with his loving parents in heaven, Edward and Josephine Ryan. ¨Don't let the sound of your own wheels make you crazy. Lighten up while you still can, don't even try to understand. Just find a place to make your stand and take it easy¨. Take it easy ¨Big Ed¨. A private service will be held. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
