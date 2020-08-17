Russ, Robert Lee, - 89, of Atlantic City, husband of 66 years to Marie P. Russ and father to Michael Russ, Sharon Ridings, Robert Russ Jr., Grant Russ, Christine Russ, and Monica Tiano. Robert passed on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was known as "POPEYE" by those who loved him! Robert was a proud grand-father, to Nicola, Tiffany, Caitlin, Tara, Rebecca, Megan, Zachery, Sarah, Jessica, Anthony, Christopher, our angel Jamie Lynn, and his great-grandson, Cole. Robert was one of nine children and loved his brothers and sisters and their extended families. Robert was born in Atlantic City, NJ on May 29th, 1931. After serving his country in Korea and receiving a Purple Heart, he joined the Pleasantville Police department, retiring as Captain after 25 years of exemplary service. He also worked for many years at Showboat Casino, Atlantic City. He was a "super-fan" of the Philadelphia Flyers and a master crossword puzzle solver! Robert was a member of the Atlantic City Seahorse, Osmond, and finally Archer Epler Musketeers Drum and Bugle Corps. Overall, his proudest accomplishments were his children. Services will be held at Adams-Perfect funeral home in Northfield, Wednesday, August 19th from 6-8 pm; Catholic Mass at St Elizabeth Ann Seton on Thursday, August 20th at 11 am; and final resting at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations Children's Hospital, Philadelphia. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

