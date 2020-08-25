Royal, Ricardo Lamont, - 53, of Dallas, Texas, Ricardo Lamont Royal, June 2, 1967 - August 15, 2020. The family of Ricardo Lamont Royal sadly announces his passing on August 15, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Ric was born in Atlantic City, NJ, to the late Joan Royal-Robinson and Randall C. Royal on June 2, 1967. He attended the Atlantic City Public Schools before moving to Los Angeles, California in 1978. Ric, his mother, and his brother Shawn Carlos moved to Houston, TX in 1980 where he completed his education. In 1995 Ric moved to the Dallas, TX area where he resided until his passing. As an exceptionally gifted and talented student, he received various athletic honors in sports throughout his junior and high school years but found his calling in music. Ric's musical career and accomplishments were elevated to another level post-high school graduation. Ric's career imprints on rap music are varied. He was the founding member of Royal Flush, a rap group that experienced much success resulting in two albums. As a part of Royal Flush, Ric took on the name of Gangsta Ric. The group consisted of Ric, Elite Al-B, and Sergio Magnifico. They were amongst the first artists signed to Rap-A-Lot Records and released their debut album, "Uh Oh!" on the label in 1988. Ric was a mentor and innovator in various genres of rap music. Later, under the moniker of Coco Budda, Ric took his talents to radio as part Dallas's K104 FM as a radio DJ and a part of the Tight at Night Crew and later the Crunk Crew, both phenomenally successful radio programs. His talents as a gifted rap artist helped produced a variety of charted rap songs for himself and others (most notably "Deeper" by Def Jam artist BO$$). Ric's love of and for Atlantic City and all his family members and friends were always a favorite topic of discussion. He will dearly be missed, but he will never be forgotten. Much can be said, but none more important than "We Love You Now and Forever". Ric is lovingly and fondly remembered by his family, lifelong friends, and acquaintances. The impact of his love, passion, and talent were so far-reaching that his legacy will continue to live on in those of us lucky enough to have known him. Ric was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Royal-Robinson. Ricardo is survived by his six children, three of whom are in college, (Ricardo Royal, Lamar Royal, Queen Royal, Shawn Harris, Aaniya Royal, and A'aja Royal); grandson, Blaike Royal}; father Randall Royal (Maxine) of Pleasantville, NJ, siblings Shawn Carlos Royal, Los Angelas, CA, Tami Hassan (Saleem), Atlanta, Georgia, Wendy McDaniel, Pleasantville, NJ, Lamar Fisher (Dana Williams-Fisher), Atlantic City, NJ and Omar Fisher, Atlantic City, NJ, uncle Marvin Royal (Yvonne Royal); Pleasantville, NJ, aunt Deborah Valentine, Muskegon, Michigan, mother-in-love Veronica Fisher, Galloway Twp. NJ; cousins Takesha Woody-Royal, Dr. Marvin Royal II (Trenair Royal), Ana Rene' Royal, Joan Robinson; brother in love Pierre Maddox; special cousin Shawn Muhammad (Weenie) a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and of definite importance a wide variety of friends. Befitting the legend that he is, Ric will be memorialized in ceremonies in Houston, TX (August 27) and Pleasantville, NJ (August 31). Ric will be laid to rest with his mother in Pleasantville, New Jersey. Viewing 11AM-1PM on Monday, August 31st at Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville. Gravesite service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Ricardo Royal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.