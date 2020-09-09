Rogers, Joan J., - 85, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away September 3, 2020 @ Cooper University Hospital, Camden NJ. Born and raised in South River, NJ. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Donald E., three children; Donald J. (Debbie), Diane M. Manning, and Rosalie A. She was a beautiful grandmother to Stacie Rogers, Mark Manning (Rachel), and Mary Spositi (Scott) who are expecting triplets! Joan loved spending time with her family. She was a very loved member of the South Seaville Methodist Church and was active in the Women's Group and volunteer at the Thrift Shop. She was quite the crafter, specializing in painting, stained glass, sewing, ceramics. and especially gardening. Joan was always in the kitchen, usually baking something sweet for Don. She will be dearly missed. Services will be private, immediate family only. Arrangements have been entrusted to Godfreys Funeral Home in Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Smoking inside Atlantic City casinos returns Friday despite health concerns
-
121 Cumberland County DOC employees could be laid off as officials scrap plans for new jail, plan to close current facility
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.