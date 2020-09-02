Rodio, Theresa, - 98, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Born on March 21, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Placido and Mary Inferrera. She resided in Hammonton her whole life. She worked at Romelo DeSantis Clothing Company and was a member of St. Joseph's Church parish. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Rodio; her brother, Nick Inferrera; and her sister, Frances Capelli. Surviving are her brother, Carmen Inferrera; her daughter, Joann (Andrew) Martilini of Mooresville, NC; her son, Samuel (Bernadette) Rodio of Hammonton, NJ; her grandchildren: Alyssa (Alfred) Totoro; Kristen (Jacques) Martel; Samuel Rodio, Jr.; Michael (Kaitlyn Madden) Rodio; and Carolyn (Jonathan) Baske; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday from 10:00 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Her mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Theresa's loving memory. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
