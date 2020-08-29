Riley, Nicholas (Nicky) Biondi, - 58, of Galloway , passed away suddenly at his home on August 14, 2020. Nicky is survived by his mother, Anna; his sister, Robin; his brother, Michael; his aunt, Barbera; his uncle, Don; his son, Robert-Nicholas; and many loving cousins, extended family, and loyal long time friends. Chef Nick was cherished by many and respected by all. Chef (Nick) had a other world love for cooking, Just as certain people have physical and temperamental characteristics that make them good marathon runners, or pianists, or bar bouncers, others have what it takes to become superior cooks. These individuals are often described as possessing a ''flair,'' a ''sixth sense,'' a ''magic touch'' something special that elevates any food they prepare, whether poached eggs or poitrine de veau, into a sublime experience, Nicky possessed said gifts throughout his career. He cooked and helped run numerous restaurants in Southern New Jersey. He was a selfless human he made decisions on the idea of everyone in mind not himself for Chef Nick it was about what mattered to a greater collective bigger then any staff, critic, or customer. The love he had and the love he spread was authentic and you felt that when speaking with him whether you were family or someone he never met. He was a beautiful humble man amongst humans who didn't want recognition for any of it, for him life was bigger then that. A special thank you to Wimberg Funeral Hone of Galloway, The MacIntyre's, and The Goldfarb's. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. A private Burial will be held on Thursday in Upper Township, NJ.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.