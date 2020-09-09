Rice, Edward R., - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, Edward R Rice was born on December 12, 1958, and was called home on August 28, 2020. Service was private.
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Smoking inside Atlantic City casinos returns Friday despite health concerns
-
121 Cumberland County DOC employees could be laid off as officials scrap plans for new jail, plan to close current facility
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Beverage service and smoking on casino floors to resume Friday
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.