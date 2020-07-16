Reilly, Lawrence, - 66, of Northfield, passed away suddenly at his home on July 9th, 2020. He was a loving pet owner, and was found during the winter months skiing and enjoying the outdoors. Lawrence worked in the casino industry for many years. He will be missed by his wife, Kim Reilly and his son Matthew from Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, inc.
