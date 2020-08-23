Rehill, Ryan Thomas, - 22, of Brigantine, Second Lieutenant Ryan Thomas Rehill went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Somers Point, NJ he was the beloved son of Chief Thomas C. Rehill "Ret" and Michele (Mellon) Rehill. Ryan graduated from Rutgers University with high honors with a bachelor's in criminal justice. He was part of Rutgers ROTC program and was a member of the NJ National Guard. He was also a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Ryan was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Ryan was able to light up any room he walked in to with his charismatic personality and infectious laugh. He was well known for his love of fitness and was a huge film buff, but his true joy in life was his family and friends. Truly a one of a kind person, Ryan embodied the attributes of loyalty, love, happiness, compassion. Drive, leadership, and commitment. Ryan will be missed and fondly remembered by his parents; Thomas and Michele Rehill, brother; Matthew Rehill, sister; Sarah Rehill, paternal grandparents; Edward and Rosemarie Rehill, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the love of his life Stephanie Vinciguerra. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents; John Mellon and Linda Pohle. Relative and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ryan's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th St, South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A viewing will be held at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203 on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 9:00am-12:00 noon and from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ryan's memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 and/or to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Ryan, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
