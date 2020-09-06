Reardon, Daniel E. "Dan", - 85, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dan was born in Atlantic City to the late Wilton and Hilda (Brown) Reardon. He was raised in Ventnor and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1953. He attended Georgia Tech where he received his Bachelors' Degree in Ceramic Engineering. He then moved to Pittsburgh where he was employed at Harbison Walker Refractories for 8 years. After moving back to the area, he worked for Lenox China in Pomona for over 28 years retiring in 1997. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Most importantly he loved to play games with his grandkids. Dan was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Atlantic County Game Preserve in Estell Manor. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Lois (nee Winneberger) and their children Daniel S. Reardon (Kathy) and Linda E. Gazsi (Steven). He is the proud grandfather of Daniel C. Reardon, Paul A. Reardon, Scott E. Reardon, George C. Gazsi, and Donald J. Gazsi and great-grandfather of Daniel B. Reardon, Zoey M. Reardon, and Hannah B. Reardon. He is also survived by his sister Carol Waters of Margate. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Sonya Mulvihill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Services for Dan on Thursday, September 10, 2020, At 1 PM at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave. Egg Harbor Twp. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Grace Lutheran Church, 11 East Dawes Ave. Somers Point, NJ 08244. To share your fondest memory of Dan please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
