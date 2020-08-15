Rawson, Sylvia L., - 69, was born in Jacksonville, FL October 17, 1948, to Jimmie and Edith Donaldson. Sylvia attended the Atlantic City public schools, where she graduated in 1966. After high school, Curtis and Sylvia married and from that union, they had two children, Curtis Moss, and Angela Moss-Burrell. Sylvia received the Holy Spirit and was Baptised at Morning Star Church. She became a member of the Evangelical Fellowship Full Gospel Church, where she was head of the Nursing Board. She later served on the Mother's Board at EFC. Sylvia became an LPN in 1968, working at The Golden Crest nursing home. In 1976, she was employed at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital. Sylvia was an active member of AFSCME Local 2218 Union, where she served as the President for many years. She retired from Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in 2006. Syliva was an avid traveler who enjoyed collecting fine jewelry. She enjoyed giving everyone a nickname making you feel very special... You knew you were loved if she called you "little girl". Sylvia always had open arms to guide you with all her wisdom. There was always a warm welcome with a great meal. Full of life she would keep a smile on your face with her witty personality. As the essence of a butterfly, her life will continue to transform and inspire others. Sylvia was predeceased by her mother and father, Edith and James Donaldson, sisters Annette Feaster and Valarie Smith, brothers, James Donaldson Jr., Marvin Donaldson, and Fred Donaldson. She leaves to cherish son Curtis Moss (Ursula), daughter, Angela Moss-Burrell, sister, Rosalind Clayton, brother, Anthony Donaldson (Yvonne), sister Vandora Scott. Brother-in-law Bishop Kenneth Feaster and Anthony Smith. Grandchildren, Curtis Moss, Aaron Moss, Ebone' Moss, and Jayda Burrell. Great-granddaughter Aryiaina Walton, Godchildren, Rodney Jerkins, and Kalieb Bey and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, Viewing at 9:00 AM at Shiloh Apostolic Cathedral 505 Madison Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
