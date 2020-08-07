Rhodes, Craig Lamont "Scumbo", - 56, of Atlantic City, afffectionately called "Scumbo" by friends and family departed this life on July 29th 2020.Craig was predeceased by his parents Maybelle Dabney and Cecil Reid. Two brothers Larry Dabney, Randolph Rhodes and two sisters Robin Rhodes, Darcie Rhodes. Craig attended Atlantic City public schools. He worked various jobs as a professional presser at casino cleaners and was lastly employed by AC Linen. Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and friends, cooking, playing spades, watching football and basketball, his favorite teams were Dallas Cowboys and the 76ers. Craig leaves to cherish his most fondest memories four daughters, six grandchildren, one sister Latanya Rhodes of New York, Two brothers Lionel Dabney Sr. and Troy Rhodes both of Atlantic City. Two best friends Quinton Younger and Kevin Curley. A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Sorrowfully submitted, his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at 11:00AM at Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
