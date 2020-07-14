Raco, Joseph A., Sr., - 85, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at AtlantiCare Mainland. Joe was a grad of Atlantic City High School class of 1953. He entered the Army the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Germany. Joe worked as a graphic artist for the Yellow Pages before joining the Carpenters Union. He was a member of Local 623 and 255. Joe started at Harrah's then transferred as lead carpenter at Trump Plaza. He retired after 20 years and worked maintenance at Assumption School. He loved to golf and build model tall ships. Joe was always quick with a joke. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa; his father, Charles; and his brother, Ted. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara; his sister, Maryanne; his first wife, JoAnn and their children, Joseph, Jr., John, and Paul and his wife, Linda; and his grandchildren, Joseph III, Kimberly, Heather, Melissa, Paul II, and Samantha; and his great-grandchildren, Leah, Colston, and Camilla. Gathering will take place on Saturday, July 18th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church (OLPH), 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
