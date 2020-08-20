Queen, John P., II, - 56, of Absecon NJ, born to Joan Queen I and the late John P. Queen I on May 8, 1964, in Somers Point NJ, John departed this life peacefully on August 16, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. John attended the Pleasantville Public School System. He was employed as a Blackjack Dealer, a Mechanic, and a self employed DJ (Johnny Quick), and lastly owned and operated his construction company in Phila PA. from 2002-2008 where the MS rapidly took its toll on his body where he was unable to recover until his last day. John was very intelligent, joyful, and playful, he loved fast cars, always dressed to impress, and smelling good. He never allowed his ailment to dampen his spirits. John is pre-deceased by his father John P. Queen I, sister Shirley Queen, and granddaughter Sah'Masia Powell. John is survived by his mother Joan Queen I, Pleasantville NJ, 3 daughters Myisha Queen-Brown Mays Landing NJ, Brionna Queen Pine Hill NJ, and Majanai Gaskins Orlando FL. 3 sons John P. Queen III Cherry Hill NJ, Jonte' Queen Phila PA, and Jabreel Queen Galloway NJ. 4 sisters Dawn Pagan (Edwin) Chestertown MD, Joan Queen II Phila PA, Virginia Queen Pleasantville NJ, and Jennifer Queen-Orszag Huntington Beach CA. 1 brother Arthur Siler (Belinda) Atlantic City NJ. 11 grandchildren Sah'Myia, Sephen, and Syncere Powell; Weston Smith; Jace, Jamari, and Jaire Queen; and 4 others un-named, and a host of additional family and friends. Lovingly Submitted, The Family. An outdoor memorial\repast will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9 S Hampden Court Pleasantville NJ 08232, at 3 pm. contact 609-402-2850 for more info. Please wear your masks and practice social distancing.
Most Popular
-
EHT school official facing drug-related charges
-
Several South Jersey schools switch to all-remote in September
-
Affidavit: Pa. man grabbed 12-year-old girl's chest, buttocks in ocean off Sea Isle City
-
A Philly police 'courtesy tow' landed a lawyer in handcuffs on LBI for 'stealing' her own car
-
Owner of North Wildwood bar cited for violating state COVID-19 mandates
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.