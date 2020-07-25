Pulschen, John W.C., - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 8, 1946, in Manhattan New York, to Harry & Liselotte Pulschen. He earned the title of a United States Marine after graduating from boot camp in 1966. He served in the Vietnam war & was later Honorably Discharged in 1968. John married Berkys Ruiz in 2001. He worked in the United States Postal Office for 38 years as a machine mechanic and had a wonderful knack for solving problems. John truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, hunting, fixing machinery, and raising 2 beautiful daughters. John had an uncanny way of doing things when you least expected it. He will be truly missed. Family, friends, and others whose lives John touched are invited to the funeral located at 25 W. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 from 10-11 am on July 25, 2020. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Pulschen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
