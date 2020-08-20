Prescott, Reverend Bernice Elaine (Burroughs), - 84, of Absecon, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born July 29, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY, the fifth in a family of 7 children. At the age of 8, Bernice and her family moved to Atlantic City, where she was educated in the Atlantic City Public School and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1954. Bernice joined St. James A.M.E. Church of Atlantic City, serving on many committees and boards throughout her life. She received the call to serve God and her pilgrimage began. Reverend Bernice Prescott was appointed to Allen A.M.E. Church in Williamstown, NJ; St. James A.M.E. Church in Ocean City, NJ; in retirement she returned home to St. James A.M.E. Church in Atlantic City, to assist Rev. Dr. James Coaxum III, where she was a member for over 60 years. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory: children, Norine Bailey (Lester), Roger Prescott, Catherine Prescott, Sarah Prescott (Irika); honorary son, Michael Reeves; sisters, Lucille Kennedy, Valare Reeder, Lillian Rhone and Suzette DeGaetano (Charles); and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be 10A-Noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cathedral Grace Family Church, 3901 Filbert Avenue, Atlantic City. Graveside services will follow at 1P, Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
