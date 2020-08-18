Pitzo, Joseph (Joey), Jr., - of Egg Harbor Township, born June 24th, 1955 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from the heart of South Philly, was called home peacefully on August 16th, 2020 at 65 years old. Joseph is predeceased by his mother and father Joseph and Rose Marie Pitzo. Joseph is survived by his four children Joseph Pitzo III, Jonathon Pitzo, Kyle Pitzo, and Kayla Pitzo; his sister Donna M. Clark (Dwight); niece Melissa Cardwell; nephew Robby Cardwell (Marybeth); followed by three grandnieces and one grandnephew; and the mother of his children Lisa Voss (Robert). Joey was indescribably unique. Joey enjoyed life to his fullest. Everyone who knew him knew Joey was always the funniest guy in the room, he gained happiness from watching others smile. Joey was a hard worker and successful business owner for over 30 years, he took pride in being a staple in the community for his beautiful glasswork. He never settled for good enough and always persisted to achieve greatness in every way he could. Joey enjoyed life to the fullest and always saw the positive in every hardship and obstacle thrown his way. He is remembered as an avid fisherman, incredibly loving father, and all-around figure of pure light. A visitation will be held from 10:30am 12:00pm on Saturday, August 22nd at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Pitzo, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries