PISIECZKO, Alexander "Al", - 76, of Erma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side. Al was born in, and resided in Kensington, PA for many years while enjoying his summers in Town Bank prior to his permanent move to Erma nearly 33 years ago. Al worked for many years as a truck driver for various companies under the Teamsters Union, Local 107, Philadelphia, PA. Al was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3546, Erma; the Greater Cape May Elks Lodge 2839, Lower Twp.; the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1054, Lower Twp. and the Greater Kensington String Band. Al enjoyed music, always had a song for any person or circumstance, playing the guitar, accordion and singing many times along with his Dad. He loved listening to the Phillies and offering his assessments. Al was a wealth of knowledge over many topics and had a keen grasp of direction and location which was remarkable given the fact of his compromised vision. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Tricia who passed away in 2018, and his son, Eric who passed away in 2008. Al is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his two sons, Alex (and Una) Pisieczko and Jason Pisieczko (and Dori); brothers, Charles (and Janice) Pisieczko and Merion (Sharon) Pisieczko; grandson, Alex and Al was "Poppy" to Erin, Eric and Jacyn. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Lisa Bryant as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a viewing on Thursday morning (Aug. 13th) from 9:15am until 10:15am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Following the viewing Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ann's RC Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary's Cem., Lower Twp. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to FACES 4 Autism, online at: www.faces4autism.org info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
