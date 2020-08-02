Pileiro, Eleanor (nee Lombardi), - 91, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a long time Ocean City, NJ resident. Mrs. Pileiro was a member of St. Damien Parish in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are three children, Glenn Pileiro (Sandi) of Vineland, NJ, Mary Ann Creamer (Leon) of Petersburg, NJ, Frank Pileiro (Dana) of Ocean City, NJ, three grandchildren, and her brother, Michael Lombardi. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2007. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 Seventh Avenue, #200, New York, NY 10001 https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/CooleysAnemiaFoundation/OnlineDonation.html For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

