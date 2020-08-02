Pileiro, Eleanor (nee Lombardi), - 91, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a long time Ocean City, NJ resident. Mrs. Pileiro was a member of St. Damien Parish in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are three children, Glenn Pileiro (Sandi) of Vineland, NJ, Mary Ann Creamer (Leon) of Petersburg, NJ, Frank Pileiro (Dana) of Ocean City, NJ, three grandchildren, and her brother, Michael Lombardi. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2007. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 Seventh Avenue, #200, New York, NY 10001 https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/CooleysAnemiaFoundation/OnlineDonation.html For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Pileiro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.