Peyton, Darrell, - 67, of Atlantic City, It is with great sadness that the family of Darrell Eugene Peyton announces his passing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1952, in Atlantic City, NJ, the seventh of 16 children to the late Carlton and Elizabeth Nixon Peyton. Darrell graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1970. He proudly enlisted in the Army and was subsequently stationed in Germany. Following military service, Darrell was employed with the Atlantic City Police Department as a mechanic and later worked in construction until his retirement in 2020. Darrell loved fishing and traveling. Family albums and smartphones hold great pictures of his travels to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Bahamas. He especially loved holding court on the Lido Deck on family cruise trips. In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brothers: Marvin Barts, Carlton, Darrien, and Trevor Peyton. Darrell is survived by his sons: Darrell Eugene Wilder (Tish), Marvin Everette Peyton, and Tyrone Eugene Peyton; grandchildren: Derrell, Darrell, Jr., Mariah, Tatiana, Kimberly, Tristan, Jaceon, Michael, Julian, Jayden, Jaleel, Justus, Jani, Jahnaya, Sarah, and Khali; brothers: Tyrone, Albert, Robert, and Averelle; sisters: Marlita Diamond (Rudy), Donna Toomer (Jeffrey), Michelle Peyton Davis, Yourie Wade (Rufus), Lauren, Lisa Matthews (Jerry), and Taimia; great aunts: Gloria Gordy and Marlene Hargis (Raymond); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. By choice of family, all services were private.
