Pettus (Robinson), Leilia Gertrude, - 88 years, of Atlantic City, Gertrude (Gertie, BlubBlub) as she was affectionately known, was born February7, 1932, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Emmanuel Robinson and Ruth Hill Robinson. She lived her entire life in the Atlantic City area, moving briefly to Pleasantville, NJ before returning to her childhood home on Drexel Avenue. Gertrude graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1951. She briefly attended Howard University, where she studied Elementary Education. In June of 1956, Gertrude married Boyd D. Pettus. She spent her later years with her companion, James A. Williams until his death in 1983. Gertrude was a member of New Shiloh Baptist Church and Community Life Center under Bishop Dr. James Washington.She was predeceased by parents, her husband Boyd, her companion James, her daughter Leigh Ann, her grandson Howie, and her great grandson, Danie .She leaves to mourn; Children Deborah A. Parker (Dewane), Boyd E(Phyllis), Lisa G., Robbie (Laura)9 Grandchildren6 Great Grandchildren1 Great Great Grandson Special Cousin/Daughter Katherine Peterson Goddaughter Wanda Ashley Her lifelong friend, Jean Martin The family of Gertrude Pettus invites you to attend a public viewing on Tuesday, August 18th at Heavensway Baptist Church, 5082 Tremont Ave, Egg Harbor Township 08234. Private service will follow. Due to COVID 19 social distancing and mask will be required. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 S Main St., Pleasantville NJ, LLC 414 South Main Sttreet, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
