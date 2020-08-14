Perez, Francisco, - 82, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, Francisco worked at Bally's Park Place Hotel and Casino until retirement in 2000. Francisco is predeceased by his beloved wife, Delia who passed away in 2014. Francisco is survived by his sons, Manuel, Wilfredo, Eduardo, William, and his daughters, Lourdes Perez (Moz) and Carmen Perez. He will be also dearly missed and forever loved by his stepdaughter Aida Hines (Ken), stepson Freddy A. Justiniano (Maria), and stepgrandson, Brandon. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Francisco enjoyed bringing the family together and the company of his dear children. A special thank you to the team at Fresenius Kidney Care Boardwalk at 1925 Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. Also, all of the doctors and nurses and PC from the 5th and 6th floor at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Services were provided by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield.

