Parvaneh, Houtan, - 84, widow of the late Dr. Morteza Maleki, a beloved mother and grandmother passed away at Atlantic City Medical Center on 7/8/20. Born in Tehran, she simply was an angel who made the world a better place. Parvaneh was a dedicated and compassionate wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, peacemaker and at the same time a powerful leader and educator. She started as a 23 year old high school English teacher and eventually became the principal of Goharshaad high school in Isfahan, Iran. During her 30 years of service as an educator, she transformed the lives of many young women, by helping them out of their dark moments and holding their hands to reach their elevated paths. Because of the impact she had made, she was appointed to the position of County Director of Education within Isfahan's County #5. She declined it to take the higher priority calling of supporting her three daughters Taraneh, Kataneh, and Dordaneh Maleki, and raising her grandson Ardavan Sepehr in the United States. Everyone whose path she has crossed can attest that she had a beautiful, generous, loving, compassionate, and unbelievably forgiving heart. The meaning of her name is butterfly, which fit her well. She is survived by her daughters, grandson, two sisters Mina and Homa, and two brothers Homayoun, and Khosro Houtan. Considering the restrictions posed by COVID-19, there was a burial ceremony for her in Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please make donations in her name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
