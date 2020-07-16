Parker, Howard Leslie, Sr., - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, died Sunday 7/12/2020 at home. Born in Atlantic City and was the son of the late Howard H. Parker and Jennie (Lee) Parker. He worked as a truck driver for many years and member of the Teamsters Local 331 for over 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was predeceased by his wife Alberta L. Parker and son Darryl Bradley. He is survived by his sons Howard Leslie Parker Jr., Robert Bradley, and Dan Bradley; daughters Geraldine L. Burrell, Maxine Leatherberry, and Sharon Bradley. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Latisha, Damien, Dennis, Darryl, Justin, Sabrina, Nigel, and Danny; a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by three sisters, Irma, Leona, Veronica, and one brother Steven. He will be greatly missed by all. Burial service will be Friday, July 17th at 11 am at Atlantic City Cemetery where relatives and friends can attend. A special thank you to Thomas Boyd and Ada Bradley. Repast will be at 130 Mark Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

