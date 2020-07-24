Parker, Donald E., Sr., - 70, of Somers Point, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Delany Parker, and son Donald Parker, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27th, at 1pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Burial to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
-
Atlantic City teacher goes viral with children's book list to spark conversation on racism
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.