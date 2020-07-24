Parker, Donald E., Sr., - 70, of Somers Point, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Delany Parker, and son Donald Parker, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27th, at 1pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Burial to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

