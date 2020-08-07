Palmisano Jr., Paul L., - of Pomona, departed this life on Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of over 46 years, Louise (Phillips); his daughters, Mary (Matt Unversaw) and Kimberly Simmons (Michael); grandson, Paul Mohrhoff; granddaughter, Jessica (Steve Ferris); great grandsons, Raiden and Gunner Ferris; his dog, Honey; and his sister, Barbara Fiedler (Steve). He fought a long fight with Lymphedema which caused other health problems along the way. He did NOT have COVID. Paul owned and operated Seashore Locksmith Shop in Pleasantville for 37 years and The Record Company for 26 years doing hundreds of parties, wedding receptions, class reunions, casino parties, company parties and fund raisers. He held a Black seal Fireman's license, a Blue seal Engineer's license, was the engineer at the Ramada Inn in Atlantic City and the manager of South Jersey Ice and Cold Storage in Pleasantville in the 1970s. Paul held a CRL, locksmith license and was a U.S. Navy Cryptologist Veteran. He was a member and Past Sachem of The Improved Order of the Red Men, Tribe No. 237. Member and past Noble Grand of I.O.O.F, Union Lodge 213 (Odd Fellows). Member and Past Commander of The American Legion Mainland Post 81. Member and Past President of the South Jersey Locksmith's Association (SJLA), being a charter member #37. Member of the NCVA (Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association) Past member of The International Al Jolson Society, ALOA (Associated Locksmiths of America), NCRA, Mainland Merchants Assoc. and S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A., Inc. (Boardwalk Chorus). Special thanks to our dear friend, Stan Sacco without whom these last 7 and half years we could not have made it without. We also would like to give special thanks for the all the extremely wonderful care provided to Paul by the Atlanticare Hospice Team. He looked forward to each one of you coming. Paul was predeceased by his grandparents, Leonard "Charlie" and Anna Marie Palmisano, whom he departed this life in time to have his Sunday dinner with once again and his parents, Paul Sr. and Jeanne Palmisano. Preliminary services are private. Full Military Honors by the Last Salute will be open to one and all at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ on Monday, August 10 at 1 p.m. We respectfully request that masks are worn. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.