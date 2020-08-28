Osborn, Catherine M. "Cathie", - 62, of North Wildwood, passed away on August 25, 2020, in her home by the beach. Cathie was born in Erie, PA, to Charles and Ann Marie Moonen. She attended Dominican Commercial High School in Queens, NY, where she was raised. She married Dennis Osborn on November 10, 1979. She graduated from East Stroudsburg University and worked as an independent accountant in Northeast Pennsylvania for two decades. Cathie was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and was a parishioner at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish. She frequently volunteered for organizations of which her children were members, including the Boy Scouts of America and countless sports teams. Cathie is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ann Moonen, and her brother Bob Moonen. Cathie is survived by her husband of 41 years Dennis Osborn; her daughter Kimberly Osborn; her son CPT Daniel Osborn and daughter-in-law Dr. Jenava Carty; her son Charles Osborn; her brothers Rick, Tony, and Chuck; her sisters Patty and Karen; and five nieces and 22 nephews. Cathie was admired for her positive attitude and calming presence. She took pride in her children and her detailed accounting. She loved walking along the beach, hiking, and traveling with her husband and close friends Jack and Christie Kennedy. She will be remembered as a terrific singer. A Catholic remembrance will be held at 10 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood NJ. There will be visitation calling hours on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave. North Wildwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Jefferson University Hospitals. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.