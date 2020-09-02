O'Connor, Joanne L. (nee Stouch), - 70, of Mays Landing, NJ, (formerly Phila. PA) on Aug. 30. Loving wife of Terrence, Sr. and beloved Mother of Terrence, Jr. and Shawn (Dawn). Visitation Fri., Sept. 4, 10 AM - 12 PM followed by a service at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joanne's memory to the American Heart Association. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

