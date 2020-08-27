Nyce, Donald B., - 87, of Mays Landing, passed away after a long bout with coronary artery/heart disease, on August 22, 2020, he took his last breath here on earth and has now taken permanent residency with the Lord. He is survived by his three children, Donald B. Nyce, Ruth Nyce, and Karen Bytheway; one brother, John Smith, and his sister Susan Wakelely. He enjoyed sharing many stories with his grandchildren Jennifer DiStefano Bollinger, Stephen DiStefano (deceased), Matthew Nyce, Shannon Nyce, and Abigail DeLeon. One of his most recent pastimes was spending time with his two great-grandchildren Caleb Nogue and Julia Stiteler, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members too many to name. He was a man who loved Atlantic City. There is currently a magnificent collection of china, artifacts, and collectibles on display at the Maritime Museum in Beach Haven NJ, all collected from Captain Starn's Restaurant for which he loved with all his heart. He will be deeply missed and all of the memories we have of him will be passed down for generations to come. Services will be private due to Covid regulations. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
