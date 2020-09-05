Norton, Carol (nee Wissman), - of Mays Landing, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia, PA died peacefully on September 2nd at 77 yrs. of age. She was born on December 19, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA. She is survived by her husband William D. Norton, Jr., and her children Carolyn Zdunkiewicz (Leo), William D. Norton, III (Cathy), Daniel Norton, and Nicole Gasiorowski (Dan). Loving grandmother to Sean, Robert, Kyle, Taylor, Aiden, and Colton. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Carol was predeceased by her parents Harry and Theresa Wissman and her nine siblings. Carol worked as a supply planner from 1986 to 2007 at the Defense Supply Center in Philadelphia. Carol loved celebrating her Irish heritage and vacationing with her family. Her life revolved around her husband Bill, her children, and her grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angelic Health, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
