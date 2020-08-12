Nicholas, Rita Mary D'Augustine, - 81, of Minotola, passed from this earth peacefully in her home on August 4, 2020. Her health had been declining for some time and, as a result of a recently diagnosed form of bone marrow cancer, she succumbed. A fighter to the end, the "unsinkable" Rita was surrounded by loving family and friends, including her cousin, Dolores D'Augustine McCaffrey of Minotola. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Norman Berlin of Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, and his spouse, Carlos Ospina, and many other extended family members* and friends whose love carried her through the good and bad times of life. Rita lived a full life. Though she never realized her secret dream of becoming a private eye, inspired by the Sherlock Holmes' movies of her youth, she became a bookkeeper after graduating from Vineland High School and worked throughout most of her life in institutions that were synonymous with the local history of South Jersey and the tapestry of life in the Vineland/Buena area in particular (Citizen State Bank, Mario J. Ruiz-Mesa Insurance, Dougherty Brothers, and Pedroni Fuel Company). A lifelong resident of South Jersey, she was married three times (Norman Edward Berlin, deceased; Mario J. Ruiz-Mesa of Vineland; and Gilbert Nicholas, deceased) and had two children (Cindy Ann Berlin Wagner, deceased; and Lawrence Norman Berlin). Upon her retirement, she focused her attention to the care of her loved ones, especially her beloved daughter, Cindy, whom she cared for during an extended illness until her death in 2014 with the help of her companion, Michael K. Triantos, who stayed by Rita's side until his own passing in 2016. Never having left the US, in the last year and a half of her life, Rita traveled to Colombia three times to visit her son on his farm, "Pasqualina", where she was embraced and welcomed by his family, the Ospina-Múneras. She continues her journey now to join her beloved parents, Lawrence D'Augostine and Lillian (Pasqualina) Nicastro D'Augostine, Cindy Ann Berlin Wagner, her daughter, Lawrence Samuel D'Augustine, her brother, and many other dearly departed who await her on the other side. "I go forward without bitterness or remorse. No more pain, only love." *Recognizing her surviving first cousins: of the Nicastro family, Peter Forcinito, Philomena Charlson, Christine Profetto, Joseph Profetto, Gene Cortopassi, and Richard Cortopassi; of the D'Augustine family, Shirley Capozelli Carlton, Marie D'Augostine Dea, Lorraine Schieri Hassell, Dolores D'Augustine McCaffrey, Robert D'Augustine, Frank Cervino, Thomas Cervino, Albert Fisher, David Fisher, Wayne Fisher. Relatives & friends will be received on Friday, August 14th from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by her funeral liturgy at 11 AM in the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church of St. Michael, 504 West Ave., Minotola, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings required. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
